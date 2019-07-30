South Africa Jobless Rate Climbs In Q2

South Africa’s jobless rate rose in the second quarter, data from Statistics South Africa showed Tuesday.

The jobless rate rose to 29.0 percent in the second quarter from 27.6 percent in the previous quarter.

The number of unemployed persons grew to 6,65,500 from 6,20,100 persons in the preceding quarter.

The number of employed persons increased to 16.3 million in the second quarter from 16.2 million in the prior quarter.

Employment increased in six of the ten industries in the second quarter with the largest increases recorded in trade.

