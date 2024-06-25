South Africa’s composite leading index strengthened in April after a dip in the previous month, according to data released by the South African Reserve Bank on Tuesday.The composite leading index increased by 2.4% month-on-month, reaching 113.0 in April, up from 110.4 in March.Year-on-year, the index gained 1.8%, contrasting with a decline of 1.3% in the prior month.In April, eight out of the ten component time series saw an increase, while the remaining two showed a decline, the survey indicated.The most significant positive contributions came from a rise in the six-month smoothed growth rate of job advertisement space and an uptick in the number of approved residential building plans.Additional data revealed that the coincident index dropped to 91.5 in March, down from 91.8 in the previous month.Furthermore, the lagging indicator decreased to 104.4 in March, compared to 106.1 in the preceding month.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com