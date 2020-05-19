South Africa Manufacturing Output Falls In February

South Africa’s manufacturing output declined in February, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output fell 2.1 percent year-on-year in February, following a 1.8 percent decline in January.

The biggest negative contributions came from basic iron and steel, non-ferrous metal products, metal products and machinery, wood and wood products, paper, publishing and printing, textiles, clothing, leather and footwear, glass and non-metallic mineral products and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output rose 2.3 percent in February, after a 3.0 percent rise in the preceding month.

For the three months period ended in February, manufacturing output fell 2.2 percent, following a 1.7 percent decrease in the previous three months.

