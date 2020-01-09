South Africa Manufacturing Output Falls Most In 5 Months

South Africa’s manufacturing output declined at the sharpest rate in five months in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Manufacturing output fell 3.6 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.8 percent decrease in October. The latest decline was the worst since June, when output fell at the same pace.

The biggest negative contributions came from the wood, paper, publishing and printing industry and motor vehicles, parts and accessories and other transport equipment sector.

On a month-on-month basis, manufacturing output fell 1.5 percent in November after a 2.5 percent rise in the previous month.

For the three-month period ended in November, manufacturing production remained unchanged, after a 0.5 percent increase in the previous three months.

