South Africa Private Sector Contraction Slows In August

South Africa’s private sector activity declined at a slower rate in August amid a fall in new orders, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The headline South Africa purchasing managers’ index, or PMI, rose to 49.7 in August from 48.4 in July. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

New orders fell for the fourteenth straight month in a row in August and input buying increased at the fastest rate since June last year.

The employment level stabilized in August after dropping slightly in the previous month.

On the price front, selling prices rose at the quicker pace in August and input price inflation weakened to the lowest level in four months.

Future activities outlook remained slightly positive in August.

“Companies noted a further drop in customer turnout, as the disappointment of the first quarter economic growth results continued to dampen spending,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said.

