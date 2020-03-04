South Africa Private Sector Deteriorates At Slower Pace

Breaking News
Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 min ago

South Africa private sector continued to decline in February but at a slightly slower pace, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Wednesday.

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 48.4 in February from 48.3 in January. Any reading below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

Business activity decreased for the tenth month in a row in February, as firms struggled with lower order book volumes and load shedding.

Demand was restricted by poor conditions in the domestic market, and also due to a drop in export sales from China due to the coronavirus outbreak. The total new orders fell to the softest in three months.

Jobs were cut at the fastest rate since July 2011, mainly due to weaker demand and efforts to combat rising cost inflation. Backlogs of works dropped with increase in spare capacity.

On the price front, the rate of overall input cost inflation was the highest in eight months in February and output charges increased at the fastest rate for sixteen months.

Delivery times lengthened due to delays in imports from China in February. Purchasing activity declined due to lower output requirements.

Confidence for the next year reached the highest since March 2018 and firms were more optimistic for future output growth.

“With China being South Africa’s largest trade partner, the shutdown of factories and offices in the world’s second-largest economy led to a steep lengthening of input delivery times,” David Owen, economist at IHS Markit, said.

