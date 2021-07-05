Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Forex Analysis / South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

South Africa Private Sector Growth Slows In June

Posted by: Insta Forex in Forex Analysis 1 hour ago

South Africa’s private sector expanded at a softer pace in June, survey data from IHS Markit showed on Monday.

The headline Purchasing Managers’ Index rose to 51.0 in June from 53.2 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.

Output declined for the first time in six months in June and and new business remained unchanged. New export orders fell for the first time in three months.

Employment and backlogs of work increased in June, with both series rising at the fastest rate since November 2012. Suppliers’ delivery time lengthened.

Input price inflation rose at the quickest rate since October 2018 and output charge inflation eased to the lowest in three months in June.

Business confidence weakened for the second month in a row in June amid concerns of Covid-19 restrictions affecting the economic activity in the near future.

“That said, the move to Level 4 at the end of June will likely lead to a sharper decline in activity over July,” David Owen, an economist at IHS Markit, said.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com

Latest posts by Insta Forex (see all)

Tagged with:

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2021, All Rights Reserved.