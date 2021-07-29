South Africa Producer Price Inflation Surges In June

South Africa’s producer price inflation accelerated in June, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

The producer price index rose 7.7 percent year-on-year in June, following a 7.4 percent increase in March. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 7.3 percent.

The main contribution for the increase in prices came from coke, petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products, food products, beverages and tobacco products, and metals, machinery, equipment and computing equipment in June.

Producer prices for mining industry gained 20.6 percent annually in June and prices for electricity and water increased 10.5 percent.

Prices for agriculture, forestry and fishing, and intermediate goods rose by 13.3 percent and 16.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.8 percent in June. Economists had expected a 0.4 percent rise.

