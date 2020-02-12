South Africa Retail Sales Drop In December

South Africa’s retail sales dropped in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales fell 0.4 percent year-on-year in December, after a 2.6 percent increase in November.

The largest negative contribution came from general stores, retailers in hardware, paint and glass and all ‘other’ retailers.

On a month-on-month basis, retail sales decreased 3.1 percent in December, after a 2.0 percent rise in the previous month.

In the three months ended in December, retail sales increased 0.4 percent, following a 0.3 percent rise in the preceding three months.

In 2019, retail sales rose 1.2 percent from the last year.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com