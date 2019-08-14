South Africa Retail Sales Growth Improves In June

South Africa’s retail sales growth strengthened in June after slowing in the previous month, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.
Retail sales rose 2.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 2.3 percent rise in May. Economists had expected a 2.2 percent increase. In April, sales was 2.7 percent.
The largest contribution came from all other retailers, retailers in household furniture, appliances and equipment and in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods.
On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.3 percent in June, after a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month. Sales rose on a monthly basis for a third straight month.
The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com
