South Africa Retail Sales Growth Slows For Third Month

South Africa’s retail sales growth slowed for the third straight month in September, figures from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales edged up an non-adjusted 0.2 percent in September, following a 1.0 percent rise in August. Economists had expected a 1.9 percent growth.

The main contribution came from retailers in textiles, clothing, footwear and leather goods, and general dealers.

On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in September, after a 1.1 percent fall in the preceding month. This was the fastest pace of sales growth in three months.

For the three-month period ended in September, retail sales remained unchanged, after a 0.5 percent rise in the previous three month period ended in August.

