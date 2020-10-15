South Africa Wholesale Sales Decline Further In August

South Africa’s wholesale sales declined further in August, albeit at a softer pace, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales decreased an unadjusted 3.8 percent year-on-year in August, following a 5.0 percent fall in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent in August, after a 9.9 percent growth in July.

For the three months ended in August, wholesale sales rose 19.3 percent, following a 5.7 percent increase in the previous three months ended in July.

