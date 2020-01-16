South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall For Fourth Month

South Africa’s wholesale sales declined for the fourth month in a row in November, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales decreased 3.7 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.7 percent fall in October. A similar lower sales was seen in September.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell 1.5 percent in November, in contrast to a 0.8 percent rise in the preceding month.

For the three months ended in November, wholesale sales fell 0.4 percent, following a 0.6 percent decrease in the previous three months ended October.

