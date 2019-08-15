South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall For Second Month

South Africa’s wholesale sales declined for the second straight month in June, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale trade sales declined 5.4 percent year-on-year in June, following a 0.6 percent decreased in May. In April, sales rose 4.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell 2.2 percent in June, following a 2.0 percent decrease in the previous month.

In the three months ended June, wholesale sales growth slowed to 0.8 percent from 3.8 percent rise in the previous three months.

