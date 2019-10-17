South Africa Wholesale Sales Fall In August

South Africa wholesale sales fell in August after a rise in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales dropped 4.0 percent year-on-year in August, after a 6.7 percent rise in July. In June, sales fell 6.4 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales declined 7.0 percent in August, after a 9.1 percent rise in the preceding month.

For the thee-month period ended August, wholesale sales increased 0.9 percent, following a 0.6 percent climb in the previous three-month period ended July.

