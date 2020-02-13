South Africa Wholesale Sales Grow In December

South Africa’s wholesale sales rose for the first time in five months in December, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.
Wholesale sales increased 2.6 percent year-on-year in December, after a 5.1 percent fall in November.
On a monthly basis, wholesale sales fell 0.5 percent in November, following a 2.9 percent decline in the preceding month.
For the three months ended in December, wholesale sales fell 3.0 percent, following a 1.2 percent decrease in the previous three months ended in November.
In 2019, wholesale sales fell 1.3 percent from last year.
