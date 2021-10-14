South Africa Wholesale Sales Rise In August

South Africa’s wholesale sales rose in August after falling in the previous month, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Thursday.

Wholesale sales grew an unadjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in August, after a 1.8 percent drop in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale sales gained a seasonally adjusted 2.7 percent in August, after a 2.9 percent fall in the previous month.

For the three months ended in August, wholesale sales fell 2.0 percent, after a 1.8 percent increase in the previous three months ended in July.

