In May 2024, South Africa's Consumer Price Index (CPI) remained steady at 5.2%, consistent with the figure reported in April 2024. The latest data, updated on 19 June 2024, indicates no change in the year-over-year CPI comparison, suggesting a potentially stable pricing environment within the country.This consistency in the CPI reflects a period where inflationary pressures may have been controlled or external economic factors remained stable. A year-over-year comparison reveals that both the current and previous months have seen a 5.2% increase in consumer prices compared to the same periods last year.By maintaining this rate, South Africa might be finding a balance amid global economic uncertainties, although it remains to be seen how the CPI trend will develop in the upcoming months. Economic analysts will be closely watching for any potential changes that could indicate either emerging inflationary pressures or a continued pattern of stability.