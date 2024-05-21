South Africa’s composite leading index experienced a notable decline in March, reaching its lowest point in seven months, according to the latest survey data from the South African Reserve Bank.In March, the composite leading index fell by 1.9 percent month-on-month to 110.4, down from 112.5 in February. This marks the lowest level since August 2023, when the index also registered at 110.4.On an annual comparison, the index dropped by 1.3 percent, following a 1.1 percent decrease in February.The survey noted that in March, five out of the seven component time series declined, while the remaining two showed improvement. The most significant negative impacts came from a reduction in the number of approved residential building plans and a slowdown in the six-month smoothed growth rate of new passenger vehicle sales.Data also revealed a slight increase in the coincident index, which edged up to 93.4 in February from 93.0 in the previous month. Conversely, the lagging indicator decreased to 107.9 in February from 108.7 in January.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com