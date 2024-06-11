South Africa’s business confidence saw a notable decline in May 2024, dropping from an index level of 114.7 to 107.8. This marked decrease reflects growing apprehension among local businesses regarding the economic outlook.The latest data, updated on 11 June 2024, highlights the challenges faced by South African enterprises, potentially driven by factors such as economic policy uncertainty, fluctuating market conditions, and external economic pressures. As stakeholders analyze these findings, there is an increasing call for strategic measures to restore confidence and promote stability within the business landscape of the nation.The 6.9-point decrease in business confidence is a significant indicator that underscores the need for vigilant economic management and supportive policies to bolster business sentiment and investment moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com