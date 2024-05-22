South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) has shown a marginal decline in April 2024, recording an annual rate of 5.2%, according to data updated on 22 May 2024. This follows a 5.3% CPI rate in March 2024, marking a slight decrease month-over-month.The year-over-year comparison reveals that the CPI rate in April 2024 only slightly changed from its March counterpart, continuing a trend of moderation in price pressures in the South African economy. The data suggests a relative stabilization in consumer prices, offering a hint of easing inflationary pressures that have preoccupied policymakers and consumers alike.While the change from 5.3% to 5.2% might appear modest, it is an important indicator for economic analysts and investors who keep a keen eye on South Africa’s inflation trends. The next few months’ data will determine if this slight easing is part of a sustained trend or just a temporary fluctuation. Stay tuned for further updates on the economic landscape as new figures come to light.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com