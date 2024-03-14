According to the latest data released by Thomson Reuters IPSOS, South Africa’s Personal Consumer Sentiment Index (PCSI) took a downturn in March 2024. The index dropped to 43.61 from 45.92 in February 2024, indicating a decline in consumer confidence levels. This change represents a month-over-month decrease in sentiment among South African consumers.The decrease in the PCSI suggests that consumers in South Africa may be feeling less optimistic about the economic outlook and their personal financial situations. With the ongoing economic challenges facing the country, such as high inflation rates and unemployment levels, it is not surprising to see a decline in consumer sentiment.The data, which was updated on 14 March 2024, highlights the importance of monitoring consumer sentiment as it can have significant implications for consumer spending patterns and overall economic growth in South Africa. Economists will be keeping a close eye on future PCSI readings to assess the impact of consumer sentiment on the country’s economic recovery.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com