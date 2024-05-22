As of 22 May 2024, South Africa has seen a decline in its Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for April 2024, with the indicator dropping to 4.6% year-over-year. This follows a previous increase that saw the Core CPI reaching 4.9% in March 2024.The year-over-year analysis reveals that while inflationary pressures remain persistent, the recent data indicates a slight easing. This change is noteworthy for policymakers and investors monitoring the economic climate in South Africa, as it might influence future fiscal and monetary policies.The Core CPI, which excludes volatile items such as food and energy prices, is a critical indicator of underlying inflation trends. The downward movement from 4.9% to 4.6% suggests some stabilizing forces within the economy, although the overall inflation rate remains relatively high. Economists and market analysts will be closely watching the forthcoming months to assess whether this trend will continue and what implications it may hold for the broader economic landscape in South Africa.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com