In South Africa, the latest data on the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has shown a slight decrease to 4.9%, down from the previous month's figure of 5%. The Core CPI measures the change in the price of goods and services, excluding food and energy, providing a more stable indication of inflation trends. This decrease indicates a somewhat tempered inflation rate for the country, offering some relief to consumers and policymakers alike.The comparison is made on a year-over-year basis, with the current indicator reflecting the change in March compared to the same month a year ago. This data was updated on 17 April 2024, providing a timely insight into the country's economic landscape. While the slight decrease in the Core CPI suggests a moderation in inflationary pressures, analysts will continue to monitor future trends to assess the overall impact on South Africa's economy.