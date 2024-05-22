South Africa’s Core Consumer Price Index (Core CPI) saw a striking deceleration in April 2024, as the month-over-month indicator reached a standstill at 0.2%. This represents a substantial drop from the previous month when the Core CPI recorded a 0.7% rise in March 2024, according to data updated on May 22, 2024.The Core CPI, which measures the overall change in consumer prices excluding volatile items such as food and energy, typically serves as a significant marker of underlying inflation trends. The dramatic reduction in the Core CPI growth rate suggests that underlying inflation pressures may be easing in South Africa.The month-over-month comparison shows that the change measured in April is less significant compared to the growth observed in March. Economists are now closely watching whether this slowdown is an anomaly or indicative of a broader trend in the country’s economic landscape. This data update provides a crucial input for the South African Reserve Bank and financial analysts, who are assessing potential impacts on monetary policy and future economic planning.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com