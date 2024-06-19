South Africa’s core Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a slight decrease in the month-over-month comparison, dropping to 0.1% in May 2024 from 0.2% in April 2024. This data, updated on June 19, 2024, marks a modest change in the rate of inflation for the country.The core CPI, which strips out volatile items such as food and energy, is a crucial measure used by policymakers to assess underlying inflation trends. The reduction suggests a slower pace of price increases for goods and services that South Africans typically purchase, which could have significant implications for economic planning and monetary policy.Economists and analysts will now closely monitor subsequent data and trends to determine whether this drop indicates a longer-term shift in inflationary pressures or if it is a temporary fluctuation. As global economic uncertainties persist, South Africa’s economic framework will adapt to these evolving indicators.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com