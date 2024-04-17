In South Africa, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a deceleration in March 2024, with the indicator slowing to 0.7%. This marks a decrease from the previous month when the indicator was at 1.2% in February 2024. The data, updated on 17th April 2024, shows a Month-over-Month comparison reflecting the change in March compared to February.The Core CPI is a key economic indicator that excludes certain items that tend to have volatile price movements, giving a clearer picture of underlying inflation trends. The recent slowdown in South Africa’s Core CPI may have implications for monetary policy decisions and consumer purchasing power in the country. Economists and policymakers will continue to monitor inflation trends closely to assess the impact on the overall economy and make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com