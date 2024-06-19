In a recent update on South Africa’s economic indicators, the Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for May 2024 has maintained a stable rate of 4.6%, matching the figure from the previous month, April 2024. This data, reflecting year-over-year comparisons, was updated on June 19, 2024.The consistent Core CPI of 4.6% indicates a steady inflationary trend in South Africa for the review period. While the nation’s economy continues to face various challenges and uncertainties, the unchanged core inflation rate suggests that underlying price pressures have remained stable over the past month.Economists and market analysts will be closely monitoring the upcoming data releases to determine if this stability persists or if any significant economic shifts occur in the subsequent months. The Core CPI is a crucial measure, as it excludes volatile items such as food and energy prices, providing a clearer picture of the long-term inflation trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com