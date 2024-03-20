In the latest economic update, South Africa’s Core Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 surged to 1.2%, marking a significant increase from the previous month’s reading of 0.3% in January 2024. The data, updated on 20th March 2024, reveals a notable acceleration in inflation on a month-over-month basis.The Core CPI, which excludes the volatile prices of food and energy, is a key indicator closely monitored by policymakers and analysts to gauge underlying inflation trends. This uptick in South Africa’s Core CPI reflects growing price pressures within the economy, which could have implications for future monetary policy decisions by the country’s central bank.As investors and economists analyze the data, the rise in South Africa’s Core CPI underscores the importance of monitoring inflation dynamics in the country amidst a backdrop of global economic uncertainty and changing market conditions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com