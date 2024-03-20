South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of February 2024 has shown an increase compared to the previous month. The latest data, updated on 20 March 2024, reveals that the CPI reached 5.6%, up from 5.3% in January 2024. The comparison is done on a year-over-year basis, indicating the change for the provided month compared to the same month a year ago.This rise in the CPI suggests a potential increase in the cost of living for South African consumers, with prices for goods and services edging higher. Economists will be monitoring these developments closely to assess the impact on inflation and the overall economy. As the country continues to navigate economic challenges, keeping a close eye on inflation trends will be crucial for policymakers and businesses alike to make informed decisions moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com