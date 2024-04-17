South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for March 2024 has shown a decrease from the previous month. The data, updated on 17 April 2024, reveals that the CPI in March reached 5.3%, down from 5.6% in February 2024. The comparison is made on a Year-over-Year basis, indicating a decline in inflation rates compared to the same period last year.The slight decrease in CPI suggests a potential easing of price pressures in the South African economy. This development could have implications for monetary policy decisions and overall economic stability in the country. Investors and policymakers will closely monitor future CPI figures to gauge the inflationary trends and make informed decisions accordingly.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com