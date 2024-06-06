South Africa has seen a significant improvement in its current account balance in the first quarter of 2024. According to updated data released on June 6, 2024, the current account deficit narrowed to -1.20% of GDP from -2.30% in the previous quarter.This positive shift marks a substantial reduction in the country’s external financing requirements and indicates stronger trade balances and potentially more favorable economic conditions. The decline in the deficit can be attributed to various factors, including increased exports, reduced imports, or improvements in investment income flows.The updated figures provide a boost to South Africa’s financial outlook as the nation continues to navigate through global economic uncertainties. Policymakers and market participants will be closely monitoring these trends to gauge the broader impact on South Africa’s economic health and sustainability.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com