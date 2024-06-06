South Africa’s current account deficit has seen a substantial reduction in the first quarter of 2024. Updated data as of June 6, 2024, reveals that the deficit has shrunk to -84.6 billion ZAR, a significant improvement from the previous indicator, which stood at -162.9 billion ZAR.This substantial narrowing of the current account deficit indicates positive movements in South Africa’s economic conditions, as the country looks to strengthen its balance of payments. Market analysts will be keeping a close eye on subsequent quarters to see if the trend continues, suggesting a stabilizing economy amidst ongoing global financial volatility.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com