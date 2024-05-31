South Africa witnessed a significant shift in its M3 Money Supply growth, dropping from 6.85% in March 2024 to 5.75% in April 2024, as per the latest update on May 31, 2024. This year-over-year comparison highlights a tapering increase in the country’s broad money supply over the two months.The previous indicator, shared in March, showed a robust 6.85% increase when compared to March 2023, signaling strong monetary growth. However, the latest data illuminates a more moderate annual increase of 5.75% for April, suggesting a potential cooling in economic activity or a tightening of monetary conditions.Such variations are crucial for economists and investors monitoring the health of South Africa’s economy, as M3 Money Supply changes can indicate shifts in inflationary pressures and the overall availability of credit in the market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com