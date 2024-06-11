South Africa’s manufacturing sector has shown a significant rebound, as evidenced by the latest statistics released on June 11, 2024. After grappling with a contraction, the manufacturing production index surged to 5.3% in April 2024, a marked improvement from the -6.5% recorded in March 2024. This turnaround is a comparison on a year-over-year basis, where the current performance is pitted against the same month in the previous year.The data highlights a remarkable recovery for the manufacturing industry, considering the backdrop of a severe decline in March. Market analysts and industry stakeholders are optimistic that this positive shift could signal a stabilization of South Africa’s manufacturing activities.The April figures reflect a combination of factors, including increased demand, favorable economic policies, and possibly a normalization of supply chains disrupted in previous months. As South Africa continues to navigate its economic path, this uptick in manufacturing production is a promising indicator of resilience and potential growth in the months ahead.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com