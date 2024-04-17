South Africa’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the month of March 2024 showed a slight decrease, with the indicator reaching 0.8%. This marks a decrease from the previous month’s 1% figure. The data, which was updated on 17 April 2024, reflects a month-over-month comparison, indicating a slight decline in inflation rates in the country.The CPI is a key indicator of inflation and measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a basket of goods and services. Despite the slight decrease in March, analysts will continue to closely monitor inflation trends in South Africa to assess the impact on the economy and make informed projections moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com