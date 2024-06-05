South Africa’s economic activity saw a modest improvement in May 2024, as its Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) edged up to 50.4. This slight increase follows April’s PMI reading of 50.3, illustrating a continued though slow expansion within the manufacturing sector. The data, released on June 5, 2024, by S&P Global, highlights a stabilizing trend in the country’s economic output.The rise from 50.3 to 50.4, albeit minimal, underscores that the manufacturing sector remains in growth territory, with a PMI above the critical 50-mark threshold indicating expansion. Analysts believe this uptick is a promising sign of resilience, particularly amidst prevailing global economic uncertainties and local challenges.As South Africa navigates through these economic complexities, the improved PMI may serve as a beacon of cautious optimism, suggesting that efforts to stabilize and grow the manufacturing sector are taking hold. Moving forward, stakeholders will be closely monitoring upcoming data to ascertain whether this positive momentum can be sustained.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com