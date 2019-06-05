South Korea April Current Account Deficit $0.66 Billion

South Korea posted a current account deficit of $0.66 billion in April, the Bank of Korea said on Wednesday – following the $4.82 billion surplus in March.

The goods account surplus narrowed to $5.67 billion, compared to its $9.62 billion figure for April 2018.

The services account deficit narrowed to $1.43 billion, from $1.98 billion one year earlier, owing to improvements in the travel and transport accounts.

The primary income account deficit narrowed from $5.62 billion the year previously to $4.33 billion in April of this year, in line with a decrease in the payment of dividends.

The secondary income account recorded a $0.57 billion deficit.

Looking at the financial account, net assets expanded by $0.38 billion during April.

Direct investment assets grew by $3.84 billion, and direct investment liabilities increased by $0.28 billion.

There was a $5.34 billion increase in portfolio investment assets during the month, and a $2.04 billion increase in portfolio investment liabilities.

Financial derivatives posted a net increase of $0.53 billion.

In terms of other investments, there was a decrease of $1.15 billion in assets and an increase of $4.75 billion in liabilities.

Reserve assets decreased by $1.11 billion.

