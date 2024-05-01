On Wednesday, the Customs Office announced that South Korea recorded a merchandise trade surplus of $1.53 billion in April.This figure missed the projected surplus of $2.30 billion and was significantly lower than the previous month’s surplus of $4.29 billion in March.The exports for the year increased by 13.8 percent, surpassing the predicted increase of 13.5 percent and a marked improvement on the 3.1 percent growth seen in the previous month.In terms of imports, there was a yearly increase of 5.4 percent, below the anticipated gain of 6.0 percent, following a steep drop of 12.3 percent a month prior.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com