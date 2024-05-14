The South Korean stock market has experienced fluctuations, having finished lower in two out of three trading sessions since its concluding two-day period of growth, where it increased nearly 70 points or by 2.6 percent. Currently, the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) sits just over the 2,725-point platform, with the outlook suggesting a potential weak start for Tuesday.Forecasts for world markets, particularly Asian ones, indicate little change ahead of essential inflation data expected later this week. European markets have seen a decline, while results in the U.S. have been rather flat and mixed.On Monday, KOSPI ended slightly lower, despite growth from the finance and automotive sectors, pullbacks from energy companies and varied results from tech firms. The index slipped 0.42 points or 0.02 percent, concluding at 2,727.21 after trading in the range of 2,713.92 to 2,738.38. The trading volume was 614.2 million shares valued at 12.9 trillion won, with 481 declines and 380 advances.Among the notable stocks, KB Financial rose 2.90 percent, Hana Financial surged 2.42 percent, while Samsung Electronics fell 1.01 percent. Additionally, Samsung SDI grew 0.93 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.10 percent, SK Hynix increased 2.17 percent, with Naver falling 2.28 percent, LG Chem declining 1.51 percent, and Lotte Chemical growing 2.85 percent. S-Oil saw a decrease of 0.85 percent, SK Innovation fell 0.36 percent and POSCO slipped 0.50 percent. On the other hand, SK Telecom climbed 0.38 percent, KEPCO plummeted 5.92 percent, Hyundai Motor rose 1.45 percent, and Kia Motors went up 0.18 percent. Shinhan Financial and Hyundai Mobis remained unchanged.The U.S. Wall Street presented a murky picture with major averages opening higher on Monday before losing momentum as the day progressed, resulting in a modest and mixed closing. The Dow Jones went down 81.33 points or 0.21 percent to conclude at 39,431.51, while the NASDAQ increased 47.37 points or 0.29 percent to end at 16,388.24 and the S&P 500 fell 1.26 points or 0.02 percent to close at 5,221.42.Early gains on Wall Street were attributed to renewed optimism about an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve in forthcoming months. However, the buying interest dwindled over the day, with key inflation data due this week that could profoundly affect rate outlooks.Oil prices moved up on Monday owing to expectations about the demand outlook after the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided to prolong supply cuts into the second half of the year. Consequently, West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June finished higher by $0.86 at $79.12 a barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com