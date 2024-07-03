On Tuesday, the South Korea stock market ended a two-day winning streak, during which it had gained over 20 points or 0.7 percent. Currently, the KOSPI stands slightly above the 2,780-point mark, with expectations for a rebound on Wednesday.The global outlook for Asian markets indicates minimal movement ahead of the U.S. employment data scheduled for release on Friday. While European markets saw a decline, U.S. bourses experienced an upturn, suggesting a similar positive trend for Asian markets.On Tuesday, the KOSPI closed moderately lower, with losses in the technology, industrial, and chemical sectors being somewhat offset by gains in financial shares.The index fell by 23.45 points or 0.84 percent, ending at 2,780.86, after fluctuating between 2,776.62 and 2,805.42. Trading volume reached 532.3 million shares, valued at 11.5 trillion won.Among active stocks, Shinhan Financial rallied by 3.45 percent, KB Financial surged by 4.52 percent, and Hana Financial increased by 4.49 percent. Conversely, Samsung SDI dropped by 4.22 percent, LG Electronics fell by 2.19 percent, and SK Hynix declined by 1.49 percent. Naver slipped by 1.84 percent, LG Chem fell by 0.70 percent, Lotte Chemical lost 3.10 percent, S-Oil dipped by 0.88 percent, SK Innovation retreated by 2.95 percent, and POSCO dropped by 1.35 percent. Meanwhile, SK Telecom rose by 0.39 percent, KEPCO fell by 1.43 percent, Hyundai Mobis plunged by 4.85 percent, Hyundai Motor declined by 4.72 percent, Kia Motors dropped by 3.89 percent, and Samsung Electronics remained unchanged.The positive lead from Wall Street saw major averages open lower on Tuesday but remain near the line for most of the day before a late surge pushed them decisively into positive territory by the close.The Dow rose by 162.33 points or 0.41 percent to close at 39,331.85. The NASDAQ gained 149.46 points or 0.84 percent to close at 18,028.76, while the S&P 500 added 33.92 points or 0.62 percent to end at 5,509.01.The subdued start on Wall Street can be attributed to remarks from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who expressed satisfaction with inflation progress but indicated a need for further improvement before considering interest rate cuts.Stocks climbed as bond yields decreased, with investors eagerly awaiting crucial employment data later in the week.Oil prices declined on Tuesday due to waning concerns over supply disruptions caused by Hurricane Beryl. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for August finished down by $0.57 or approximately 0.7 percent, settling at $82.81 per barrel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com