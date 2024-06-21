### South Korea Stock Market Analysis: Gains and PredictionsThe South Korean stock market has posted gains for three consecutive sessions, adding over 60 points—translating to a 2.2% increase—culminating in a 30-month closing high. The KOSPI index currently hovers slightly above 2,805 points. However, there may be some profit-taking on Friday.### Global Market ForecastThe outlook for Asian markets is varied, with expectations of both gains and profit-taking, particularly among technology stocks, potentially limiting any upward momentum. European markets showed positive trends, while U.S. markets exhibited mixed results, indicating that Asian markets might see a balanced outcome.### KOSPI PerformanceOn Thursday, the KOSPI closed slightly higher, driven by gains in financials, chemicals, and energy sectors, which were tempered by weakness in industrial stocks.- **Index Movement**: The KOSPI increased by 10.30 points or 0.37%, ending at 2,807.63. It traded between 2,796.37 and 2,812.62.- **Volume and Market Breadth**: The trading volume reached 745.18 million shares, valued at 13.28 trillion won, with 496 gainers against 369 losers.#### Notable Performers- **Financials**: Shinhan Financial surged by 2.80%, KB Financial rose by 2.41%, and Hana Financial gained 2.03%.- **Technology and Electronics**: Samsung Electronics inched up by 0.49%, while Samsung SDI saw a slight decline of 0.13%. LG Electronics added 0.37% and SK Hynix jumped 1.71%. Naver dropped by 0.42%.- **Chemicals and Energy**: LG Chem increased by 0.56%, and Lotte Chemical soared by 7.30%. S-Oil gained 0.44%, while SK Innovation skyrocketed by 15.57%.- **Industrials**: POSCO fell by 0.54%, Hyundai Mobis by 1.45%, Hyundai Motor by 0.35%, and Kia Motors slid by 1.28%. SK Telecom and KEPCO remained unchanged.### Wall Street InsightsThe direction from Wall Street remains ambiguous. Major indices opened higher, but the NASDAQ and S&P 500 reversed to close lower, while the Dow Jones closed positively.- **Dow Jones**: Gained 299.90 points or 0.77%, closing at 39,134.76.- **NASDAQ**: Declined by 140.64 points or 0.79%, finishing at 17,721.59.- **S&P 500**: Dropped 13.86 points or 0.25%, ending at 5,473.17.### Key Market InfluencesInitial strength in U.S. markets was driven by ongoing gains in Nvidia (NVDA). However, both NASDAQ and S&P 500 saw declines due to significant pullbacks in AI stocks and some profit-taking after hitting record intraday highs.### Economic Indicators- **Unemployment**: The U.S. Labor Department reported a slight decrease in first-time unemployment claims for the previous week.- **Housing Market**: The Commerce Department announced a sharp decline in new U.S. residential construction in May.### CommoditiesCrude oil prices advanced on Thursday, bolstered by data showing a larger-than-expected dip in U.S. crude inventories. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for July closed up $0.60, settling at $82.17 per barrel.The current economic context and mixed signals from global markets suggest a carefully optimistic outlook for future trading sessions, despite potential short-term profit-taking.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com