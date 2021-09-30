South Korea Business Confidence Ebbs In September – BoK

Business sentiment in South Korea slipped in September, the Bank of Korea said on Thursday with a Business Survey Index score of 90 – down from 95 in August.

The outlook fell from 96 to 93.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for September was 79, down from 81 in the previous month, but for the outlook for remained unchanged at 81.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) – a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) – for September was 104.6, down 0.7 points from August.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com