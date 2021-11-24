South Korea Business Confidence Index Holds At 90 In November

Business confidence in South Korea was steady in November, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with a Business Survey Index (BSI) core of 90 – unchanged from the October reading.

The outlook was also unchanged at 88.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for November was 83, down 1 point from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month fell by 2 points to 83.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI)-a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) – for November was 106.3, up 0.7 point from October.

