South Korea Business Confidence Rises In November – BoK

Business Confidence in South Korea improved in November, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with an index score of 85.0 – up from 79.0 in October.
The outlook for the following month also rose by 5 points to 81.
In the non-manufacturing sector, the index on business conditions for November 2020 was 73, up 4 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 3 points to 72.
The Economic Sentiment Index for November was 89.1, up 3.2 points from October.
