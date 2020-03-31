South Korea Business Confidence Weakens In March

South Korea’s confidence among manufacturers decreased in March, and sentiment among non-manufacturers declined for the third straight month, survey data from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

In the manufacturing sector, the business survey index on business conditions decreased to 56 in March from 65 in February. The outlook index fell fifteen points to 54.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the business survey index on business conditions decreased to 53 in March from 64 in the previous month and the outlook fell sixteen point to 52.

The economic sentiment index decreased sharply to 63.7 in March from 87.2 in the prior month. The survey was conducted among 3,696 companies between March 16 and 23.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com