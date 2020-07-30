South Korea Business Sentiment Improves In July

Business sentiment in South Korea’s manufacturing sector strengthened in July, the latest survey from the Bank of Korea showed on Thursday with an index score of 57.0 – up from 51.0 in June.

The outlook for the following month also rose by 9 points to 60.0.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for July 2020 was 62, up 2 points from the previous month, and that for the outlook for the following month also rose by 1 point to 60.

The Economic Sentiment Index (ESI) – a composite of the BSI and the CSI (Consumer Survey Index) – for July 2020 was 69.5, up 6.4 points from June 2020.

