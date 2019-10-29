South Korea Business Sentiment To Weaken In November

Confidence among South Korea’s manufacturers and non-manufacturers are set to weaken in November, survey data from Bank of Korea showed on Tuesday.

The business survey index on business conditions in manufacturing rose one point to 72 in October, but the outlook for next month fell one point to 72.

Likewise, the BSI for non-manufacturers gained two points to 74 in October, while the outlook index fell two points to 72.

A reading below 100 indicates that pessimists outnumber optimists.

The economic sentiment index, a composite of the BSI and the consumer survey index came in at 90.6 in October, down 0.7 point from September.

The survey was based on responses of 3,272 companies, conducted between October 14 and 21.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com