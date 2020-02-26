South Korea Business Survey Falls In February

South Korea’s confidence among manufacturers decreased in February, and sentiment among non-manufacturers declined for the second straight month, survey data from Bank of Korea showed on Thursday.

In the manufacturing sector, the business survey index on business conditions decreased to 65 in February from 76 in January. The outlook index fell six points to 69.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the business survey index on business conditions decreased to 64 in February from 73 in the previous month and the outlook fell six point to 68.

The economic sentiment index decreased to 87.2 in February from 95.7 in the prior month.

