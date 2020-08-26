South Korea Business Survey Index Climbs To 66 In August – BoK

Business conditions in South Korea’s manufacturing sector improved in August, the latest Business Survey Index from the Bank of Korea showed on Wednesday with an unadjusted score of 66 – up from 59 in July.

The outlook index climbed to 68 from 61 in the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted, the index and outlook both were at 68.

In the non-manufacturing sector, the BSI on business conditions for August was 66, up 1 point from the previous month. The outlook for the following month also rose by 6 points to 69.

Seasonally adjusted, the index was at 68 and the outlook was at 71.

